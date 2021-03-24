Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares worth $7,581,722. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

