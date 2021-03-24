1,830 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

