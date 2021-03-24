Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

