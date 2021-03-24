ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

