2,157 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

