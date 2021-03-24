WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 158.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

