8,063 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

