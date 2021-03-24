Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 506 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $317.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $177.95 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

