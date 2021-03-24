Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82.

Federal Signal stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.