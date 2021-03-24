American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

