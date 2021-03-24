Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 15,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,267% compared to the typical volume of 1,151 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.