University of Notre Dame DU Lac Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,885.78 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,175.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.