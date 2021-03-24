7,192 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.