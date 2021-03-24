Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 1,055 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.15 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.