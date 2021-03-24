Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $281,000 Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 381,800 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

