Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

