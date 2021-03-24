Allstate Corp Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

