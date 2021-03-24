Allstate Corp Has $299,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $1,698,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

