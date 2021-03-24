Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

