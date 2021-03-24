Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $256,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $297.06 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day moving average of $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

