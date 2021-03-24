TheStreet Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to “B-“

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $63,610.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.