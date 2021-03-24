Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of HA opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

