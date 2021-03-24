Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

