Stifel Financial Corp Sells 605 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $463.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.90. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $342.21 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

