Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 181,804 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

