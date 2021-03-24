Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.