First Foundation Advisors Sells 390 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

