1,152 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $292.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.28.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

