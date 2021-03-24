First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.