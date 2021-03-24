First Foundation Advisors Has $342,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

