Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $76,013.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

