HC Wainwright Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $19.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.03% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.