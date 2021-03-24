AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AU stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,132,000 after purchasing an additional 610,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

