AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.
AU stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
