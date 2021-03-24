Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $122.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

