Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.