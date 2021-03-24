Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,709.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

