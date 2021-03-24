WealthShield Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

