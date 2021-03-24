Tap Trading Down 19.5% This Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Tap has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $9.00 million and $547,487.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.