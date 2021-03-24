WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 971 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.