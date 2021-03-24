WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

