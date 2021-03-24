First Foundation Advisors Has $380,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

