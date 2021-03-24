Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.