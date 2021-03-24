Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $184.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.30 and a 12-month high of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

