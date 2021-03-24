Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.04 and a 200-day moving average of $241.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $167.94 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

