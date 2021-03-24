Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $394.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day moving average is $384.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

