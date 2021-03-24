Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Citrix Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

