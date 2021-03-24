Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Mastermyne Group

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries of Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The company offers various mining services and equipment to the coal mining industry including, new mine development, mine operation, roadway development, conveyors, outbye, ventilation, secondary support, long wall relocations, polymeric emergency strata consolidation, production and ancillary equipment, and mining consumables.

