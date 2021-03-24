Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Icahn Enterprises has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

