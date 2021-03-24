Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 100.72 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.14. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £134.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.