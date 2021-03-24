XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and $172,442.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.82 or 0.00832552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00077798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 31,909,140 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,460 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

