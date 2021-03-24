Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,781 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $142,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,730 shares of company stock worth $1,996,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

